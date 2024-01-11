Emily Knight will talk about choosing an accelerator or incubator at TechCrunch Early Stage 2024

In just three short months, TechCrunch Early Stage 2024 — our one-day founder summit/bootcamp — kicks off on April 25 in Boston. We’re excited to announce the first of the many speakers who will share their deep knowledge and expertise with you.

Whether you’re in the idea stage or you have a minimally viable product (MVP), TC Early Stage is where you need to be to discover your next steps, connect with other entrepreneurs and network with professionals who can help you move your dream closer to reality.

Emily Knight’s talking at TechCrunch Early Stage 2024

Turning a deep tech breakthrough into a tech startup — and then turning it into a commercial success — is a series of complex challenges. An accelerator or an incubator can help guide the way, but not every program can address the unique challenges these founders face when transitioning out of the lab and into the streets. How do you make the right choice?

We’re thrilled to announce that Emily Knight, president of the Engine Accelerator, will join us at TC Early Stage to discuss that very topic in a session called “Selecting the Right Accelerator or Incubator.”

You’d be hard pressed to find a more experienced person to weigh in on this topic. As the president of the Engine, Knight and her team work with entrepreneurs who merge science and engineering to solve some of the world’s toughest problems. The goal? Help them accelerate turning deep tech lab ideas into marketable products.

Choosing the right startup program can help young deep tech companies seamlessly navigate the unique hurdles they face along the way. This session will explain what you need to know today.

Emily Knight: President of the Engine Accelerator

Emily Knight is responsible for shaping the Engine Accelerator’s strategic direction and building partnerships with industry leaders and educational institutions to foster an environment where Tough Tech teams can thrive and innovate.

Since 2017, Knight has served in various operational roles at the Engine, including COO. Prior to the Engine, she managed general operations, strategy and product development at Workbar co-working spaces. Knight’s commitment to fostering collaboration and innovation in Tough Tech has made the Engine a premier destination for an ecosystem tackling the world’s biggest challenges. She holds a BS from Cornell University’s School of Hotel Administration.

