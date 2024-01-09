Apple Music Classical to launch in China, Japan, Taiwan and more on Jan 24

Starting on January 24, Apple Music Classical will be available in China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Macau. Apple made the announcement in an X post today.

Apple’s classical music app launched in most countries in March 2023, except for select markets like the above six countries. Russia and Turkey were also excluded from the initial launch, however, the company previously noted there would be future availability.

Additionally, Apple Music Classical was originally only an iOS-only app but arrived on Android devices this past summer.

Apple Music Classical gives Apple Music subscribers free access to over five million tracks, more than 700 curated playlists, exclusive albums, high-quality audio and more. A standard Apple Music subscription costs $10.99 per month in the U.S., whereas a student plan costs $5.99 per month, and the Family tier is priced at $16.99 per month.