Crypto apps Binance, Kraken, KuCoin disappear from Apple’s App Store in India

Binance, Kraken, Mexc, Kucoin and five other crypto exchanges flagged for operating “illegally” in India have disappeared from Apple’s App Store in the country. The move follows Financial Intelligence Unit, an Indian government agency which scrutinizes financial transactions, issuing show cause notices to all nine firms two weeks ago and alleging that they weren’t compliant with India’s anti-money laundering rules.

FIU had asked India’s IT Ministry to block websites of all the nine services in India.

More to follow.