Amazon’s new initiative aims to help people discover digital health benefits to manage chronic conditions

Amazon announced today that it’s launching Health Condition Programs, a new initiative that aims to make it easier for people to discover digital health benefits to help manage chronic conditions like prediabetes, diabetes and high blood pressure. Digital health company Omada Health is Amazon’s launch partner for the new initiative.

With the new service, users will be able to check their coverage, apply for programs and manage their chronic condition. Amazon says if a user is covered for specific Health Condition Programs through their health plan or employer, they may have access to connected devices, a personal care team, health coaching, nutrition planning and more. The company outlines that some programs may paid for by your insurance plan or employer, with no cost to you.

Omada Health’s over 20 million eligible members can now discover and enroll in Omada’s programs for diabetes prevention, diabetes, and hypertension through Amazon. Members can initiate a general coverage check via the Amazon Health webpage to see if they are eligible for a program. Amazon says the new enrollment pathway will help reach “the one out of every 10 commercially insured people in the U.S. who have access to enroll in Omada but may not be aware.”

Amazon aims to raise awareness of Omada’s cardiometabolic programs and increase enrollment for Omada’s 1,900-plus employer and health plan customers.

“Amazon wants to make it easier for people to get and stay healthy, and part of that is making it easier to discover the products, services, and professionals that can help them do that,” said Aaron Martin, vice president of healthcare at Amazon, in a statement. “Many people aren’t aware of the health care benefits they’re eligible for, that are typically no cost or subsidized by their employer or insurance plan. When customers are shopping for health-related products on Amazon, we can surface these additional health care benefits to them to provide even more support in improving their health, at no additional cost.”

The company plans to expand its partnerships with digital health companies to further help customers discover which benefits may be available to them.