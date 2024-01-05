Happy New Year, and welcome to the 78th installment of Pitch Deck Teardown!

This week, we are taking a closer look at Pepper Bio‘s seed pitch deck that landed the company $6.5 million. With the slogan “The end of untreatable,” the company is taking on a hell of a challenge: Finding solutions for all those illnesses doctors can’t target well at the moment. Unlike CancerVax (which I ripped apart in a previous teardown for being completely unbelievable), Pepper Bio has a strong team and a lot of promise.

Before we dive in, I have to admit that I don’t deeply understand this particular slice of biotech, and I had to do a fair amount of Googling to fully understand the deck. As such, there’s a chance I may get some things wrong here. That also speaks to an important point, though: Your deck needs to be well-targeted to its audience, and I’m probably not the audience in this case. If I had been working with Pepper as one of my pitch coaching clients, I’d have encouraged them to make the story come to life a lot more, with examples and anecdotes that are more relatable for a general population. Having said that, the simple truth is that I’m not the target audience for this deck: biotech investors are.

Slides in this deck

Cover slide Problem slide 1 Personal story slide Team slide Problem slide 2 Solution slide 1 Results slide Solution slide 2 Solution slide 3 Application slide Target market slide Business model slide Go-to-market/beachhead slide Timeline slide Traction/revenue slide 1 Traction/revenue slide 2 Revenue projection slide Technology evolution slide Future vision slide Closing slide

Three things to love

The thing that confuses me the most about this pitch deck is that some of the slides are incredibly accessible, while others are . . . Well, we’ll get to that in just a moment.

A personal story

I love a good personal story. Tying yourself to the problem you are trying to solve helps a story come to life; it prevents a narrative from getting abstract or obtuse and enables you to speak from the heart. In this case, the CEO tells the story of their grandmother, and how the absence of treatments for Alzheimer’s was a sad outcome.

Obviously, I haven’t heard the voice-over to this slide, but I think there are many ways it could be improved (a photo of the grandmother in question, perhaps?). Still, this is a good first step.

ELI5

There’s a subreddit called Explain Like I’m 5 where people attempt to explain complex topics as if the reader were a five-year-old. Pepper Bio lost me a bunch of times in this deck, but then hits us with this incredible duo of slides:

This slide is a masterpiece. It explores the problem space the company is trying to address in incredibly simple words.

And then comes the mic drop:

The mother of all market sizes

I love this pair of slides for their simplicity and power. They nail the narrative and help set the scene beautifully for what is to come. In a world that’s often laden with deeply technical language, Pepper Bio sets itself apart for a moment.

This slide is, both in terms of the visuals and content, a masterpiece. It identifies three significant therapeutic areas with substantial market opportunities: oncology, neurodegenerative diseases, and inflammatory diseases. The financial figures provided are pretty impressive, indicating robust compound annual growth rates for each category.

The startup’s identification of oncology as a market with a value of $201 billion in 2021 and a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 9.7% is particularly notable. This suggests a deep understanding of a sector that is both in critical need of innovation and holds significant financial promise. The stark statistic that one out of six people worldwide dies from cancer underscores the profound impact that advancements in this area could have.

It then goes on to repeat similar numbers for neurodegenerative diseases and inflammatory diseases, each with huge market sizes and promising growth rates.

Overall, the slide does an excellent job of highlighting Pepper Bio’s potential reach and impact in areas that are not only financially vast, but also of critical importance to global health. A hell of a combo.

Now, of course, the company does need to show that it isn’t spreading itself too thin and that it makes sense to operate in all of those market segments. But that’s a nitpick: Overall, this is one of the better market size slides I’ve ever seen.

In the rest of this teardown, we'll look at three things Pepper Bio could have improved or done differently, along with its full pitch deck!