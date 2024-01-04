One week left to apply to speak at TechCrunch Early Stage 2024

Hello, and welcome to 2024! If, like us, you’re still burning off a holiday sugar rush, here’s the perfect way to focus your energy and boost your reputation as a thought-leader at the same time. Apply to speak at TechCrunch Early Stage 2024, taking place on April 25 in Boston, and share your hard-won expertise with new and aspiring startup founders. Do not delay: The deadline to apply is January 10 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

We’re looking for experienced, later-stage startup founders and ecosystem experts to give essential advice to emerging founders in the idea stage or newly minted founders with a minimum viable product (MVP). Topics must be relevant to early-stage founders and fall into one of two tracks: Idea or MVP. If you can deliver the goods, here’s what to do:

Submit an application — including a title and abstract describing your proposed topic for a roundtable (a 30-minute session focused on a subject that benefits early-stage startup founders). The TechCrunch team will review all applications and select five finalists to move on to the Audience Choice voting round.

TechCrunch readers will vote for the roundtable they want to see at TechCrunch Early Stage. One winner — the topic that receives the most votes — wins a roundtable speaking slot at the conference.

TechCrunch Early Stage 2024 dates you need to know:

Application deadline: January 10 at 11:59 p.m. PT

Audience Choice finalists notified: January 24.

Voting period: February 1–15.

Winner announced: February 19.

What can you expect at TC Early Stage?

Take a gander at the first wave of speakers and sessions. We’ll add lots more to the agenda in the coming weeks.

Apply today, share your knowledge, and help the next generation of founders build a successful startup!

TechCrunch Early Stage 2024 takes place on April 25, 2024, in Boston, Massachusetts. Not ready to speak at our event? Launch pricing ends soon. Buy a TechCrunch Early Stage pass now — just $149 — and join us in Boston!

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TC Early Stage 2024? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.