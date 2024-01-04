The goal of a startup is to cease existing

In startup-land, the lifecycle of birth, growth and the inevitable leap of faith happens at a breakneck pace. Still, we occasionally fall into the trap of grieving the demise of these companies. My opinion? That’s a poor move.

The whole point of a startup is to build something enduring. A corporate Mount Rushmore, if you will. Yes, but: Dive a bit deeper, and you’ll realize that the very model of startups is dependent on drama — whether that’s dramatic ascent, or a rapid crash into the nearest mountain side. There’s no in between. And in that dynamic we can understand why we shouldn’t mourn failure.