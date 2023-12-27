Equity Down Under: How Australian startups can crack the US market

Today, we’re spinning the globe with not one but two interviews thanks to Rebecca Bellan, who’s been in Auckland, New Zealand, for the past three years. She recently hopped across the Tasman Sea to Australia to report on the startup scene there, and is coming back to us with a temperature check on VC Down Under.

For this episode of Equity, we spoke to two Aussie VCs: Dan Krasnostein of Square Peg and Gabrielle Munzer of Main Sequence. Rebecca and our guests dug into:

Why early-stage funding is popping off in the region

The government’s role in growing a startup ecosystem

Why the region’s d eep tech startups are less worried about “tourist-style” investors

In addition to these conversations, Rebecca wrote a few deep dive stories from her time in Australia, including a look at its burgeoning climate tech scene and some of the people who are fighting to lift women up in the ecosystem. Rebecca also chatted with Canva — the SaaS darling of Australia — to learn how the company is embracing generative AI at its core and pursuing more B2B clients.

