The best tech gifts under $50 to consider in 2023

If you’re looking for a gift for someone but don’t want to break the bank, there are a number of great gadgets you can choose from. This list includes a selection of budget-friendly gift ideas, ranging from Bluetooth trackers and wireless earbuds, to smart home accessories. I personally use most of the items on this list, especially my AirTag, and have even gifted some of the products to my own family members (my brother loves his Govee Smart LED Strip Lights).

You don’t have to spend a ton of money to get someone a cool tech gift, and since all of these products are easy to use, they would be great gifts for anyone, regardless of their age.

AirTag

An AirTag is a great and useful gift for the person in your life who often misplaces their belongings. AirTags help you find lost items through Apple’s “Find My” app. The small tracking devices can be attached to personal items, like purses, bags or keys. An AirTag is also useful for the friend or family member who travels often, as they can use it to track their luggage.

Tile Pro

The Tile Pro is a great gift for both Android and iOS users. It essentially functions the same as an AirTag, as it helps you locate lost items. If you don’t know which phone the person you’re looking to get a gift for has, the Tile Pro is a good bet.

JBL Vibe Beam

These wireless earbuds come with eight hours of playback, and 24 more from the charging case. They are quite comfortable and feature a deep bass sound. Although these earbuds don’t have fancy features like wireless charging or noise-canceling, they are water-resistant, which makes them great for workouts.

Govee Smart LED Strip Lights

These LED strip lights are a great way to bring color to anyone’s home. They can be used to accent the edges of a room, to brighten up a TV setup or to illuminate any other part of a home. You can use the Govee Home app to control the lights and change the color of the strip or turn them on or off.

Anker 313 Wireless Charger Stand

This wireless charger stand is great for anyone who doesn’t already have one. What’s cool about a wireless charger stand as opposed to a wireless charging pad is that the stand lets you see your notifications easily. The stand also lets you charge your phone vertically or horizontally, so you can do things like watch a movie or FaceTime while charging.

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen)

This smart hub is the perfect gift for the person in your life who has yet to embrace the world of smart home technology. The Echo Dot lets you do things like play music, check the weather, set an alarm and control other smart home devices. The fifth-generation model comes with better sound and faster response times.

Logitech M720 Triathlon

This wireless mouse is comfortable and is designed to be a good fit for people with all hand sizes. It comes with a battery life of 24 months and is compatible with computers, laptops and tablets, Windows, macOS, Chrome OS, Linux and iPadOS. You can use it with up to three computers and customize six buttons for a personalized experience.

Amazfit Band 7

You don’t have to spend hundreds of dollars to gift someone a quality fitness tracker. The budget-friendly Amazfit Band 7 can track several basic health metrics. It can warn you about abnormal heart rates, monitor your stress levels and track your sleep quality. The watch boasts 18 days of battery life with a typical usage, and up to 28 days with a battery saver mode.

Philips SmartSleep Wake-Up Light Therapy Alarm Clock

The Philips SmartSleep Alarm Clock is a nice gift for anyone regardless of age. Its simulated sunrise prepares your body to wake up while you’re still sleeping and can improve your mood in the morning. You can choose from 10 different brightness levels and even use it as a bedside lamp.

PhoneSoap Basic Cell Phone UV Light Sanitizer Box

A UV phone sanitizer is a great gift for anyone with a phone. Considering how dirty our phones can get after putting them on things like restaurant tables, it’s good to have a layer of protection against viruses and other harmful bacteria. There are some pricey ones out there, but the PhoneSoap Basic is pretty great and can disinfect more than just your phone, as you can add your keys, glasses, wallet and more.

Anker Soundcore 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker

The Anker Soundcore 2 wireless bluetooth speaker is a great gift for people who like listening to music or podcasts without headphones while hanging out at home, their background, the beach or while camping. The speaker safeguards against rain, dust, snow and spills, which means you can use it pretty much anywhere. The speaker can play for up to 24 hours on a single charge, so don’t have to constantly worry about batter life.

Suprus Electric Lighter

This Suprus electric lighter is a nice gift for the person in your life who is obsessed with candles. It’s also a nice tool for the friend or family member who loves to barbecue or go camping. The lighter is designed with child safety safeguards, as you have to push the safety lock switch first, then press the ignition switch.

