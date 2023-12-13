Why Automattic spent $50M on Texts.com

Listen here or wherever you get your podcasts.

You may recall that Automattic bought all-in-one messaging app Texts.com for $50 million back in October. Well, we had questions, not just about the deal, but also the state of the written word online. So, we brought on Matt Mullenweg, the CEO of Automattic and co-founder of WordPress, along with Kishan Bagaria, the founder of Texts.com., to talk about the transaction and what it means.

A few notes before you hit play: First, Automattic is more acquisitive than you’d expect. A look at its history of purchases is critical context for our conversation. Second, TechCrunch is a WordPress VIP customer. None of that is strictly news, but we thought we should note it.

