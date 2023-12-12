Google Classroom now lets teachers add interactive questions to YouTube videos

Google launched today a new feature for Classroom that allows teachers to turn any YouTube video into an interactive assignment by inserting questions for their students to answer throughout the viewing experience.

With the interactive questions feature, teachers can create open-ended or multiple-choice questions, provide feedback on answers and access a dashboard of key insights to keep track of their students’ progress. Meanwhile, students get to view which responses were incorrect and rewatch the video to learn from their mistakes.

With over 150 million users on Google Classroom, the education-friendly platform has long established itself as a useful resource for teachers to communicate with students and manage their classes. Plus, YouTube has become a go-to destination for educational videos, so the new interactive questions feature will likely be a popular tool among users.

“While interactive YouTube video assignments will be beneficial to students, it will also help educators identify concepts that need more instruction time, discover students who may need extra support and also shape future lesson plans,” Google wrote in today’s blog post.

The interactive questions feature has been available in beta since March. It will be fully rolled out in the next three days and is only available for users with the Education Plus plan or the Teaching and Learning upgrade. The feature can be enabled by administrators through the admin console.

In other news, Google recently announced that its Bard AI chatbot can now answer specific questions about YouTube videos.