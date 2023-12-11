Open Navigation

TikTok loves ecommerce and VCs think Mistral AI will be fine (potential EU regulatory overhang or not)

Alex Wilhelm Theresa Loconsolo 9 hours

Listen here or wherever you get your podcasts.

Hello, and welcome back to Equity, the podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.

Our Monday show covers the latest in tech news from the weekend and what’s making headlines early in the week. Alex is a little bit sick this week, so his voice is a bit off. Not the best thing, but we didn’t want to miss a show.

Here’s what we got into!

That’s it for today! More on Wednesday and Friday!

For episode transcripts and more, head to Equity’s Simplecast website.

Equity drops at 7 a.m. PT every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, so subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the casts. TechCrunch also has a great show on crypto, a show that interviews founders and more!