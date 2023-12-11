TikTok loves ecommerce and VCs think Mistral AI will be fine (potential EU regulatory overhang or not)

Listen here or wherever you get your podcasts.

Hello, and welcome back to Equity, the podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.

Our Monday show covers the latest in tech news from the weekend and what’s making headlines early in the week. Alex is a little bit sick this week, so his voice is a bit off. Not the best thing, but we didn’t want to miss a show.

Here’s what we got into!

That’s it for today! More on Wednesday and Friday!