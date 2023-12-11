Apple releases spatial video recording on iPhone 15 Pro

Apple rolled out iOS 17.2 today, giving iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max users the ability to record spatial videos. The new feature lets users film in three dimensions and experience their favorite memories and special moments on Apple Vision Pro, the upcoming mixed-reality headset.

In order to create a three-dimensional video, Apple explains that the iPhone uses both the main and ultrawide cameras when recording. This is then saved as a single file within a new album in the Photos app titled “Spatial.” The videos will also sync across devices with iCloud. Spatial videos are captured in 1080p resolution at 30 frames per second.

Spatial video recording can be enabled in Settings by toggling on “Spatial Video for ‌Apple Vision Pro‌” in the Camera section under Formats. Apple suggests holding the iPhone in landscape orientation for optimal results.

Spatial videos can be viewed on all iPhones and other devices; however, they’ll appear as regular, 2D videos.

The new feature allows users to record videos that Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing, Greg Joswiak, describes as “magical” and “setting a new bar for what’s possible.” While that’s marketing speak, it’s a differentiator for Apple’s high-end iPhone, and will deepen users’ connections with Apple’s latest product, the AR/VR headset, launching next year.

“iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max feature the most powerful camera systems we’ve ever developed, including the best video quality in any smartphone. And now, we’re setting a new bar for what’s possible, enabling users to record special moments just as they happened,” Joswiak said in a statement.

As part of today’s iOS 17.2 release, Apple also launched its Journal app along with a redesigned Apple TV app and a new way to access Health app data via Siri.