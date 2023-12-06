Creators, no-code, and how regular folks can build an online business

Hello friends, and welcome back to Equity, TechCrunch’s venture-capital focused podcast where we explore the nuance and numbers behind the headline.

Today, we’re bringing you another conversation from TechCrunch Disrupt 2023, when I sat down with Serhii Bohoslovskyi, the founder of no-code app-builder Trible. Trible is a no-code software product that helps folks construct online courses.

We love Disrupt because it gives us lots of room to chat with founders that we might otherwise have missed. We even had a dedicated podcasting area! Expect even more of this sort of chat in the future.

Here’s what we got into with Bohoslovskyi:

The state of the creator economy now that the hype has somewhat worn off the product category. How are creators doing today?

The use of no-code tooling today, and how it is received by non-technical creators.

And the state of startups that have roots in Ukraine, given that the nation is currently defending itself from external invasion.

Talking to founders never, ever gets boring. That’s all for us today, and we’ll be back on Friday!

For episode transcripts and more, head to Equity’s Simplecast website.

Equity drops at 7 a.m. PT every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, so subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the casts. TechCrunch also has a great show on crypto, a show that interviews founders and more!