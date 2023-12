Avenir Growth Partners is seeking to raise $800 million for its fifth fund, it disclosed in a securities filing, two years after it began the paperworks for raising its IV fund. It ended up raising about $780 million for the fourth fund, it disclosed in a filing earlier this year. The New York-headquartered firm is an investor in nearly four dozen startups including DuckDuckGo, Flutterwave, and India’s Zetwerk and Spinny.

It didn’t respond to a request for comment.