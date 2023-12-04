Bitcoin is on the move, Spotify cuts staff and more money floods AI

Hello, and welcome back to Equity, the podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.

And we had a lot to cover this morning!

Crypto prices are rising, which is good news for the decentralized economy, as increasing prices track with heightened trading activity and consumer interest.

We have another busy week of SaaS companies reporting quarterly results, which will hopefully provide a useful temperature check for tech valuations.

CoreWeave’s new $7 billion valuation had our tongues wagging, as did delays at Google’s AI project.

And then there was Spotify cutting staff in light of economic conditions. The company can’t outgrow its core market forever, and with largely static gross margins, the only lever it can really pull is its cost base.

That’s it for today! More on Wednesday and Friday!