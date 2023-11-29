Call for content: Speak at TechCrunch Early Stage 2024

We’re searching for seasoned startup founders and subject-matter experts to host a roundtable at TechCrunch Early Stage 2024. Our one-day summit, designed for emerging early-stage startup founders, takes place in Boston, Massachusetts, on April 25, 2024.

Do you possess essential, game-changing advice for aspiring founders in the idea stage or newly minted founders with an MVP? We’re talking nuts-and-bolts info to help them move their business forward. Yes? Submit your application today — participation is 100% free.

Be the expert in the room at TechCrunch Early Stage 2024

First things first. A TechCrunch roundtable is a 30-minute, expert-led session focused on a topic that benefits early-stage startup founders. This is your opportunity to be the expert in the room and lead a presentation designed to help emerging startup founders build a strong foundation for success.

Here’s how it works. Submit an application — including a title and abstract describing your proposed roundtable. The TechCrunch speaker-management team will review all applications and select five finalists to move on to the Audience Choice voting round.

TechCrunch readers will vote for the roundtable they want to see at TC Early Stage. Only one winner — the topic that receives the most votes — wins a roundtable speaking slot at the conference.

Note: Topics must be relevant to early-stage founders and fall into one of two tracks: idea or minimum viable product (MVP).

Keep these important dates in mind:

Application deadline: January 10 at 11:59 p.m. PT

January 10 at 11:59 p.m. PT Audience Choice finalists notified: January 24

January 24 Voting period: February 1–15

February 1–15 Winners announced: February 21

Get the 411 at the TC Early Stage 2024 Call for Content AMA

Got questions? Want to learn what makes an application pop — and increase your chances for being chosen as a finalist? Join us online, Thursday, December 7 at 2:00 p.m. ET/11:00 a.m. PT, for a session called “TC Early Stage 2024 Call for Content AMA.”

We’ll cover the application review criteria, give you tips to help your application shine and point out the pitfalls to avoid. We’ll even share examples of roundtables from past Early Stages to inspire your creative ideas. The TC Early Stage 2024 Call for Content AMA is free, but book now to secure your seat at the table! TechCrunch Early Stage 2024 takes place on April 25, 2024, in Boston, Massachusetts, and the deadline to apply to win a roundtable slot is January 10 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Not ready to speak at our event? Launch pricing ends soon. Buy a TC Early Stage pass now and join us in Boston!