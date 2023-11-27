The 6 best gifts for book lovers this holiday season

When it comes to getting gifts for the book lover in your life, you can never go wrong with gifting them books on their wish list. But, if you want to get them something other than a book, there are quite a few options out there.

As an avid reader myself, I know how a few little things can take your reading sessions to the next level, while also making them cozier. Whether you’re looking to give a reader something to help them read, make them more comfortable while reading or simply looking for a fun bookish item, there are some great products on this list to choose from.

Kindle Paperwhite

The Kindle Paperwhite is an excellent gift choice for a reader who has yet to make the jump to e-readers. The Kindle Paperwhite is thin, lightweight and easy to take on-the-go. The e-reader lets you adjust the shade of your display and change the size and boldness of text in order to create a personalized reading experience that’s easy on the eyes. You can quickly look up definitions, highlight and annotate passages and see how much time you have left in a chapter.

DIY Miniature Bookend

The Sunshine Town miniature house book nook kit is an adorable addition to any bookshelf. It’s fun to put together and is a great gift for someone who loves DIY projects. It has a touch-activated light switch that brings the little town to life while it sits on your shelf next to your books. Not only does it work as a book end, it’s also a nice piece of bookish decor.

Ember Mug 2

The Ember Mug 2 can upscale anyone’s reading session by ensuring that their beverage of choice stays at the correct temperature. The mug lets you set your exact temperature, after which it will maintain that temperature for up to an hour and a half, which means that even if you get lost in a book, your drink will remain at your desired temperature. The gift is perfect for readers who love to cozy up with a good book and hot drink.

Bedsure Heated Blanket

If you want to help the book lover in your life have the perfect cozy reading experience, you’ll want to get them an electric heated blanket. Many popular heated blankets are quite costly, but Bedsure’s Heated Blanket offers a budget-friendly way to get warm and cozy. The blanket comes with six heating levels so you can adjust it to your liking. The blanket is the perfect way to make a cozy reading experience even cozier.

Energizer LED Book Light

Energizer’s LED Book Light is perfect for the friend or family who refuses to embrace e-readers but still wants to read in the dark on-the-go. The compact and portable light features a clip that you can attach to your book. The light is perfect for people who want to read in cars, while outdoors or even under the covers. It’s also great for readers who travel a lot by airplane, but don’t want to turn on the sharp and annoying overhead light at their seat.

Wooden Folding LED Book Lamp

A folding LED book lamp is both cute and practical. It’s a nice addition to any bookshelf or desk, while also being a fun way to add some light during a reading session. The rechargeable lamp is portable and can be used both indoors and outdoors. It switches on and off automatically when opened or closed. You can open it up at any angle up to 360 degrees to mimic an open book.

