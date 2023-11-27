How soon can I get a computer-brain implant?

Listen here or wherever you get your podcasts.
Hello, and welcome back to Equity, the podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.
Our Monday show covers the latest in tech news from the weekend and what’s making headlines early in the week. And, you might be glad to know, today was not all about OpenAI. Instead, we took on a bunch of news from the weekend that had to do with other companies:
- It’s a big earnings week for software companies, which means we’re about to get a bushel of information on how things are shaping up for SaaS startups in the latter half of 2023.
- On the crypto front, price movements have slowed as the industry digests the recent Binance verdict.
- Neuralink has raised more capital, which is great news for nerds like myself.
- Gaming layoffs are still coming in hot and heavy, adding to a long list of cuts this year.
- In the wake of a massive shopping weekend, how did e-commerce hold up? Here’s data from the U.S., and from around the world.
- China-linked groups are coming for your industrial secrets, and Meta is again in regulatory hot water.
And that’s that!
For episode transcripts and more, head to Equity’s Simplecast website.
Equity drops at 7 a.m. PT every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, so subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the casts. TechCrunch also has a great show on crypto, a show that interviews founders and more!