TC Startup Battlefield master class with Lightspeed Ventures: Use generative AI to supercharge efficiency

Generative AI is the hot topic in tech right now, but how can you as a startup founder take full advantage of it?

Every year, TechCrunch highlights the most promising 200 early-stage founders from around the world to showcase at TechCrunch Disrupt in San Francisco. As part of our programming, we host master classes with industry experts and venture investors to provide tactical advice and insights to these founders.

This is the third installment of a four-part series of master classes that cover a wide range of practical and tactical advice to founders on how to build their companies. In this session, Raviraj Jain, partner at Lightspeed Ventures, explores how early-stage startups will be impacted by GenAI, how they can utilize the new tech to supercharge their efficiency, and what to look out for when adopting various forms of AI across your business.

This private session was held in August, and we’re sharing this now so TechCrunch+ subscribers can also reap the benefits of Startup Battlefield.

The impact of generative AI on your company