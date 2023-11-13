Are we at the start of a new crypto bull cycle?

Listen here or wherever you get your podcasts.

Hello, and welcome back to Equity, the podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.

Our Monday show covers the latest in tech news from the weekend and what’s making headlines early in the week. Here’s what we got into on this very cold November morning:

Crypto’s melt-up is continuing, with rising trading volumes following in the wake of the price gains. For web3 believers, it’s great news.

The FT has a great interview with Sam Altman about how AI training is going to stay expensive for a long while; Microsoft is probably not worried about the costs, however.

Didi’s earnings dropped, kicking off a busy week for Chinese tech companies, including Alibaba, NetEase and Tencent Music.

The Block is getting its cap table into shape.

And Shekel Mobility raised an interesting round that we just had to talk about.

Don’t forget that next week is a holiday week here in the United States!