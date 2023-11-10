Prosecutors will likely proceed with SBF’s second trial in March

Sam Bankman-Fried’s trial is done, and he was found guilty on seven charges. But it’s not over yet for the former FTX CEO.

Bankman-Fried won’t be sentenced till March 28, but he also has a second trial, currently scheduled for March 11, where he faces additional charges, including for foreign bribery. The U.S. Department of Justice has until February 1 to decide whether it plans to proceed with that trial. Brendan Quigley, a former prosecutor for the Southern District of New York, thinks prosecutors will proceed with that case.

A “kind of conventional wisdom” would think the federal prosecutors and Bankman-Fried would agree on a settlement, but Quigley said on TechCrunch’s Chain Reaction podcast that there could be challenges to that.