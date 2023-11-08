SiriusXM unveils new streaming app, set to launch next month

During SiriusXM’s “Next Generation” event in New York, the company announced its revamped SiriusXM streaming app, which features an upgraded media player, improved search capabilities, a customized “For You” page, an expanded library and more.

Alongside the app announcement, the audio entertainment company revealed its new logo, replacing the radio waves next to the brand name. Now, the logo features the letter S with a star in the center, a reference to SiriusXM “embracing the stars” and its “promise to bring listeners closer,” the company wrote in its press release. It also introduced its new puppy mascot named Stella and an online store where consumers can purchase SiriusXM-branded merch.

SiriusXM said the redesigned app is meant to give listeners a “lean-back,” easy-to-use streaming experience that prioritizes content discovery. New features include four curated sections, including a personalized For You page and destinations for music, podcasts and sports; a new search home page; live listening updates for sports; a speed control feature and key moments marker for podcasts; offline listening and download capabilities; and the ability for listeners to save favorite content in one place. Also, when a listener runs out of skips, they will now be presented with alternative recommendations.

SiriusXM’s new streaming app will begin rolling out on December 14 on iOS, Android and Amazon Fire devices. It will roll out to additional platforms in early 2024.

SiriusXM’s app seems to be the 15-year-old company’s attempt at reaching younger generations of listeners, who have notoriously moved away from traditional radio. To entice new users, SiriusXM is introducing new guest DJ channel takeovers from more than 160 artists, such as Gen Z pop star Olivia Rodrigo, Cardi B, Luke Combs, Alice Cooper and more.

“From can’t miss live moments to the perfect soundtrack for any occasion, with the new SiriusXM, we are putting our differentiators at the forefront and welcoming in a new generation of listeners, bringing them closer to what they love,” said SiriusXM CEO Jennifer Witz in a statement.

Additionally, SiriusXM is adding a variety of new channels and shows to its content library, including ones hosted/curated by Kelly Clarkson, John Mayer, James Corden and Shaggy, among others.

At the event, SiriusXM also touted its plans for next year, including a distribution relationship with Amazon-owned Audible and an expanded agreement with automotive brand Polestar.

SiriusXM reported its third quarter results last week, revealing the loss of 94,000 satellite subscribers and 112,000 Pandora subscribers. The company acquired Pandora in 2018, however, the music streaming service has struggled to retain monthly active users as it tries to compete with heavy hitters Spotify and Apple Music. In 2020, SiriusXM bought podcasting app Stitcher for $325 million.

Earlier this year, the company laid off 8% of its workforce, impacting 475 employees across almost all departments.