The race to build tomorrow’s AI models, and signs of life in the crypto markets

Equity, the podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.

Here's what we got into on this fine morning:

Stocks and crypto: Stocks are higher in Asia, lower in Europe, and nearly flat in the United States. More interestingly, crypto prices are continuing their ascent. Even NFTs are picking up a little bit!

It’s another busy week on the earnings front, meaning we’ll hear from Uber and Lyft and HubSpot, among others.

On the AI front, TechCrunch is tracking 01.AI in China, which is now a unicorn, and the latest offering from Elon Musk’s X.AI service. The latter will have some sort of tie to X, formerly known as Twitter.

In India, a former Sequoia group is racking up impressive results.

Elsewhere in technology-land, OpenSea cut staff, and China’s government is still writing big checks to chip firms. Let’s see how the latter plays out this time.

