Indian opposition leaders say Apple has warned them of state-sponsored iPhone attacks

Apple has warned over a half dozen Indian politicians, other members of political parties and journalists of their iPhones being targets of state-sponsored attacks, these people said Tuesday, in a remarkable turn of events and charges just months before the general elections in the South Asian nation.

Shashi Tharoor, a key figure from the opposition Congress party; Akhilesh Yadav, the head of the Samajwadi Party; Mahua Moitra, a national representative from the All India Trinamool Congress; Priyanka Chaturvedi of Shiv Sena, a party with notable influence in Maharashtra; Asaduddin Owaisi, the leader of the All-India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM); Raghav Chadha from AAP, originating from an anti-corruption crusade a decade prior and later securing a political foothold in the national capital region; Sitaram Yechury, the General Secretary of the Communist Party of India; alongside Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera, reported that they had been notified by Apple regarding a potential security attack on their iPhones.

Rahul Gandhi, Indian opposition leader, said in a media briefing Tuesday that his team too had received the said alert from Apple. Journalists Siddharth Varadarajan and Sriram Karri, along with Observer Research Foundation (ORF) India President Samir Saran shared that they had been served with identical warnings from Apple.

New Delhi has been accused of deploying the Pegasus spyware on activists and opposition leaders for years. Financial Times reported in March that India was seeking new spyware contracts.

Apar Gupta, a senior privacy activist, said the timing of these notifications was alarming.

“Public cynicism or judicial stupor should not preclude us from demanding an independent, transparent technical analysis and clear disclosures from the Government of India regarding its spyware purchases and deployments. This issue strikes at the heart of Indian democracy,” he wrote in a tweet.

Apple didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Received from an Apple ID, threat-notifications@apple.com, which I have verified. Authenticity confirmed. Glad to keep underemployed officials busy at the expenses of taxpayers like me! Nothing more important to do?@PMOIndia @INCIndia @kharge @RahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/5zyuoFmaIa — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 31, 2023

Wonder who? Shame on you.

Cc: @HMOIndia for your kind attention pic.twitter.com/COUJyisRDk — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) October 30, 2023

Dear Modi Sarkar, why are you doing this? pic.twitter.com/3hWmAx00ql — Pawan Khera 🇮🇳 (@Pawankhera) October 31, 2023

For a couple of years now, several of us lead our lives with this kind of #illegal prying into our lives, invasion of #privacy. Sadly, it is #state #sponsored and incessant. pic.twitter.com/wHy6pt62e9 — Sriram Karri (@oratorgreat) October 31, 2023

Was notified by Apple late last night that my iPhone linked to my Apple ID is being targeted … I have implemented the on-device remedial measures suggested by Apple and am reaching out to experts as well …. pic.twitter.com/x9KbvcV1ez — Samir Saran (@samirsaran) October 31, 2023

“Apple believes you are being targeted by state-sponsored attackers who are trying to remotely compromise the iPhone associated with your Apple ID,” the alleged Apple alert says. “These attackers are likely targeting you individually because of who you are or what you do. If your device is compromised by a state-sponsored attacker, they may be able to remotely access your sensitive data, communications, or even the camera and microphone.”

Apple has previously recommended users receiving this alert to activate the Lockdown mode, a security measure unveiled in 2022, aimed at safeguarding individuals like journalists, politicians, attorneys, and human rights advocates from state-sponsored spyware intrusions.

This mode curtails link previews in messages, minimizes Safari functionality by turning off features like just-in-time (JIT) compilers to halt malicious JavaScript execution, restricts users from opening attachments, and disables receipt of FaceTime calls from unfamiliar contacts.

More to follow.

Ivan Mehta contributed to this report.