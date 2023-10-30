Governments are getting their AI-regulating boots on

Listen here or wherever you get your podcasts.
- It’s a massive earnings week, and we expect to see a massive wave of new data on the performance of public tech companies. We’re hoping to learn more about the market that startups are selling to in the process.
- The recent crypto rally is helping bolster spot trading results, which is good news for Coinbase ahead of its own Q3 report.
- The Biden administration’s executive order regarding AI is out as G7 countries look to create a code of AI conduct for companies.
- X users that want to make a little money from their engagement will now have to avoid getting hit with community notes.
- And Web Summit has a new CEO.
That’s all for today! We have notes coming on Wednesday all about international startups and selling cross-border! Talk then!
