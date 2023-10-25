Amazon’s new generative AI tool lets advertisers enhance product images

Amazon is rolling out a new AI image generation tool for advertisers to generate backgrounds based on product descriptions and themes. Amazon is currently beta testing the tool with select advertisers and will expand availability “over time,” the company says.

To use the tool, advertisers upload a photo, type an image description describing a background they want, select a theme and then click “Generate.” Advertisers can also refine the image by entering another text prompt. Then, it allows them to test multiple versions in order to optimize performance.

The e-commerce giant uses an image of a toaster as an example, featuring a kitchen table decorated for autumn adorned with fall leaves and a bright orange pumpkin. The beta tool isn’t perfect, obviously. You may notice that the image also features a not-so-normal fork in the lower-right corner. The backdrop looks convincing enough, though.

Many brands are beginning to look to generative AI to help simplify the process of creating an ad — which can be costly and time-consuming. Even large companies like Nestlé and Unilever have reportedly admitted to using software like ChatGPT and DALL-E, per Reuters.

“Producing engaging and differentiated creatives can increase cost and often requires introducing additional expertise into the advertising process,” Colleen Aubrey, senior vice president of Amazon Ads products and technology, said in a statement. “At Amazon Ads, we are always thinking about ways we can reduce friction for our advertisers, provide them with tools that deliver more impact while minimizing effort, and ultimately, deliver a better advertising experience for our customers.”

Amazon hopes its new feature can help brands improve their ads’ performance. Rather than a standard product image with a boring white background, advertisers can place their product in a lifestyle context that tells a creative story. As a result, Amazon’s new tool could increase click-through rates by 40%, according to the company.

Amazon has ramped up its generative AI efforts in recent months. For instance, the company introduced a tool to help sellers write product descriptions. It also leverages the technology to summarize customer reviews.