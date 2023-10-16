Investors have not given up on web3 gaming

Hello, and welcome back to Equity, the podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.
Our Monday show covers the latest in tech news from the weekend and what’s making headlines early in the week. Here’s what we got into today:
- Earnings season is here, and we’ll hear from Tesla and Netflix this week. Expect a lot of new data to drop in the coming weeks.
- If we bundle a number of headlines together, it’s clear that running a social media company in the modern era can be a very expensive proposition. Though, what you think about regulation may color how you view the situation.
- Funding to web3 gaming companies declined in Q3, but it’s not all that bad.
- The U.S. may not see IPOs happening, but the rest of the world is not similarly bereft.
- Creative Force’s Series A was too cool to not mention.
Equity will be back Wednesday with a killer episode on all things venture capital in Q3. See you then!
