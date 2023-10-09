The AI race, crypto doldrums, and the future of fake fish

Hello, and welcome back to Equity, the podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.
- Stocks are down around the world in the wake of Hamas’ attack in Israel. Crypto is similarly in the red.
- China is working to bolster its national computing and data infrastructure. You know, the things that make AI function. In other words: the AI race between China and the United States is far from over.
- This Anthropic paper is a potentially big deal. The more that we understand LLMs, the better we can use them, right?
- Changes at YC!
- And from Startup Land: Wanda Fish Technologies just raised $7 million to make fake fish, and Lottie raised $21 million to keep tackling the UK care home market.
