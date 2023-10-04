TC Startup Battlefield master class with Flourish Ventures: Defining early-stage product-market fit

Every business needs to figure out how to create a sticky product, and identifying where your product fits in the market is crucial to a strategy that leads to an offering that keeps customers returning. However, figuring all that out can be really hard, especially if you’re an entrepreneur who’s new to the game.

Each year, TechCrunch selects the top 200 early-stage founders from across the globe to feature at TechCrunch Disrupt in San Francisco. And as part of our programming, we host master classes with industry experts and venture investors to provide tactical advice and insight to these founders.

This is the second installment of a four-part series of master classes that cover a gamut of practical advice that founders can employ to build their company. In this seminar, Emmalyn Shaw, co-founder and managing partner of Flourish Ventures, dives deep into how early-stage startups can define their product-market fit, test their hypothesis, pivot and successfully score the proverbial touchdown.

This private session was held in August, and we’re sharing this now so TechCrunch+ subscribers can also reap the benefits of Startup Battlefield.