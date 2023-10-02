Where fintech is strongest as SBF heads to court



Stocks are mixed around the world while crypto tokens are enjoying a nice price-upswing in recent days.

A recent article argues that Apple has all the ingredients it needs to build a search engine to take on Google and Microsoft. At issue? The fact that Apple makes so much money not having a search engine. For startups, more competition here could be good.

EU telcos want to get paid twice, unsurprisingly.

While the Amazon-FTC case is still big news, this week we’ll see the trial of former FTX maven SBF kick off. TechCrunch is ready.

And to close out, why are we seeing so many seed-stage fintech deals? Here’s the answer.

Stick close to TechCrunch this week, it’s going to be busy.