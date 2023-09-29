YC, OpenAI and the trough of disillusionment

Listen here or wherever you get your podcasts.
Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.
This is our Friday show, and we’re talking about the week’s biggest startup and tech news. Consider it a full-throated recap of sorts. This week, Mary Ann and Alex were once again fortunate enough to have Kirsten in the mix. Here’s what the gang got into:
- The writer’s strike is over, and we have thoughts about its implications on AI.
- OpenAI is allowing some shareholders to sell stock, and the resulting valuation could be pretty darn high.
- Electric boat startup Arc has raised about $70 million? We aren’t about to drop the coin needed to buy one of those, but the idea is neat nevertheless.
- Alex wanted to talk about fluctuations in the venture and stock markets. Is the mini-tech recovery already fading after a dismal September?
- Mary Ann wanted to talk about YC. Kirsten broadened the conversation to include the role of accelerators in the startup world more generally. Are the vibes shifting?
- Finally, the tech labor market: As layoffs subside — though new cuts are still being announced — it may be a great time for startups to hire key talent.
That’s all from us this week! More to come on Monday morning!
