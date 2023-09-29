Open Navigation

YC, OpenAI and the trough of disillusionment

Alex Wilhelm Theresa Loconsolo Mary Ann Azevedo Kirsten Korosec 7 hours

Listen here or wherever you get your podcasts.

Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.

This is our Friday show, and we’re talking about the week’s biggest startup and tech news. Consider it a full-throated recap of sorts. This week, Mary Ann and Alex were once again fortunate enough to have Kirsten in the mix. Here’s what the gang got into:

That’s all from us this week! More to come on Monday morning!

The current labor market is a gold mine of talent for startups

Before we go: check out the UpFlip Podcast where they unravel how great businesses are built, how they are run behind the scenes and how their success can be replicated. We think you’ll love episode 79, where they featured a guest who transformed his passion for gardening into a $7.3 million-a-year venture. You can find the podcast on YouTube or whereever you listen to podcasts.

For episode transcripts and more, head to Equity’s Simplecast website.

Equity drops at 7 a.m. PT every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, so subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the casts. TechCrunch also has a great show on crypto, a show that interviews founders and more!