Discord is working to resolve a widespread outage caused by ‘unusual traffic spikes’

Discord is currently down for many users, the instant messaging service confirmed on Friday morning. The company says the outage is due to the platform experiencing “unusual traffic spikes.” The issues began at around 6 AM ET/3 AM PT, according to third-party web monitoring service Downdetector.

“We’re experiencing unusual traffic spikes that lead to users being temporary blocked and we’re working on mitigating this issue,” the company’s status page reads.

Users have taken to social media to report that they are unable to log into the service, noting that they’re seeing a “Sorry, you have been blocked” message. Those who are able to log in report that they are unable to see their messages.

It seems that the issues are related to Cloudflare, which is currently experiencing problems with its Dashboard and API service and undergoing scheduled maintenance.

This story is developing…