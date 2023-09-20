Amazon’s new Echo Show 8 arrives next month for $149

Amazon kicked off today’s Fall Devices Event with an update to its Echo Show 8. The small smart screen features smart home hub functionality and improved audio quality. The latter arrives by way of “custom-built spatial audio processing technology.”

First up, we have the all-new Echo Show 8 – one of our most ambient devices yet. Featuring a sleek new design and upgraded hardware, your video calls just got a HUGE upgrade. 😎✨ Even better, we’ve added a built-in smart home hub, so you can easily control all of your devices. pic.twitter.com/feMAqNYctv — Amazon (@amazon) September 20, 2023

“We’ve also added room adaption technology that senses the acoustics of the space and then fine-tunes playback for optimal sound,” departing hardware head Dave Limp noted during the event.

The device has been redesigned, as well. It’s a fairly minimalistic deice, with a front facing camera up top and a physical switch to turn off the microphone. A new proximity sensor, meanwhile, automatically adjusts the size of images and text, based on how close or far you are

The new Echo Show 8 is up for preorder today and starts shipping at some point in October for $149.