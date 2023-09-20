Amazon unveils next-gen Echo Frames starting at $269.99

Amazon today unveiled a new generation of Echo Frames, its lineup of Alexa-powered glasses, with enhanced speech processing, better noise isolation and a $269.99 price tag.

The new Echo Frames are 15% thinner and last for six hours on a charge (with continuous media playback or talk time), an improvement over the previous gen. And they support “multipoint” pairing, allowing a wearer to pair the frames to multiple audio devices at once without taking out their phone.

Amazon says that it also “completely redesigned” the audio experience with the Frames to deliver “more balanced sound, better audio clarity and less distortion.”

“[The new Frames] includes a new open ear audio architecture that directs more sound to your ears,” Dave Limp, the SVP of devices and services at Amazon, said onstage during a press event this morning at Amazon’s HQ2 headquarters in Arlington, Virginia. “[It also adds] a new custom-built speech processing technology to improve Alexa’s wake word performance. You’ll be heard clearly even in loud, noisy conditions or windy conditions.”

The new Echo Frames come in seven different styles and prescription-ready frames.