Amazon adds a $120 soundbar to its Fire TV lineup

Amazon just added another devices to the growing Fire TV family. Unveiled at its Devices event in Virginia, the Fire TV Soundbar gives you pretty much what you’d expect out of an Amazon-branded soundbar.

It’s a 24-inch Bluetooth-enabled system specifically designed to work with the company’s streaming products and dedicated smart TVs.

“Fire TV Soundbar enhances content with immersive sound, crisper dialog, and improved bass—all in a compact design,” Alexa and Fire TV VP Daniel Rausch said at the event.It’s Bluetooth enabled, simple to set up and compatible with all Fire TV streaming products and TVs. Just plug it in, connect to your TV, and your home theater is up and running.”

Certainly the price is right on this thing. The product runs $120 and is now shipping in the U.S. and Canada. It’s up for preorder in Mexico, as well, and set to start shipping there next week.