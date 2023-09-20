5 things to get straight before submitting an RFP to a digital marketing agency

As a strategy director at a digital agency, I’ve seen many changes in the way we approach marketing planning for our clients. We’re in a period of rapid digital transformation — and it’s showing no signs of slowing down.

Mobile has changed the digital marketing universe, setting and resetting the bar more times than I can count. With its continued ascendancy, the already-colossal $200 billion online advertising industry is staring down unprecedented innovation — and even more significant revenue.

So how does a brand maximize success and share-of-wallet going forward? It starts by building a foundation for success, anchored by the right digital marketing allies. And that begins by crafting an RFP (request for proposal) that ensures you’re future-proofing your strategy for all that comes next.

1. First, assess your current digital marketing strategy

Every monumental journey begins with introspection — and choosing a digital marketing partner is no different. Before diving into the RFP process, understanding where you stand is critical. With an eye on your team’s strengths and challenges, you can better identify and articulate what you want in a partner.

Review key metrics like conversion rates, audience engagement, and retention rates as you dig in. But more than just reviewing, be sure you’re aligning metrics with overarching business objectives.

In other words, don’t just identify times when your engagement numbers rose or fell, but give some context. Was it a successful — or botched — campaign? A new launch? Something else? It’s less what and more why at this stage, so you can share existing and emerging challenges and considerations.

While this assessment can be a bit humbling, it’s necessary. And remind yourself (and your team) that where expertise falls short or specialized solutions are needed, external intervention becomes a game-changer. That’s the goal here — to understand where you excel and where you fall short so you can find a digital agency to bridge the gap.