TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 is right around the corner and, fans of fintech, there’s a pitch-off event you won’t want to miss! We’re talking about the Visa Everywhere Initiative (VEI) 2023 Global Finals, and it’s taking place September 19 on the Fintech Stage.

Visa Everywhere Initiative 2023 Global Finals pitch-off at TC Disrupt 2023

Be in the room as five finalists take the stage and pitch their innovative payment solutions to our panel of fintech experts. Take a look at the global contenders:

Jonas Overgaard: Founder and CEO at Anyday

Saksham Shubham: Business Head, APAC at Decentro

Chibuzo Opara: Co-founder and CEO at DrugStoc

Jeff Catalano: Co-founder and CEO at Payment Porte

Carolina Nucamendi: Co-founder and CEO at Waivr

Each finalist will pitch for four minutes, followed by a four-minute Q&A with the judges. The finalists will be evaluated based on the quality of their solution and presentation, the opportunities it offers to partner with Visa and clients, and the desirability, uniqueness and feasibility of their product or solution.

Finalists will have to bring the heat to impress the judges and win the $50,000 prize. Here are the fintech experts who are ready, willing and eminently able to determine the global champion:

Ayodeji Arikawe: Co-founder at Thrive Agric and global winner of VEI 2022

Co-founder at Thrive Agric and global winner of VEI 2022 Emily Man: Partner at Primary Venture Partners

Partner at Primary Venture Partners Rodrigo Barros de Paula: Regional Head of Fintech Partnerships for LAC at Visa

Regional Head of Fintech Partnerships for LAC at Visa Akshay Chopra: VP, Head of Innovation and Design for CEMEA at Visa

VP, Head of Innovation and Design for CEMEA at Visa Ralph Koker: Visa Direct VP & Head of Market Expansion at Visa

Visa Direct VP & Head of Market Expansion at Visa Dan Roesbery: VP, Fintech Business Development at Visa

Don’t leave the room when the pitches end, because that’s when you — the audience — get to cast your votes.

While the judges confer and the votes are tabulated, Marie-Elise Droga, SVP and Head of Global and North America Fintech Partnerships, Visa, will host a fireside chat with Wade Arnold, co-founder and CEO of Moov Financial — the winner of the Visa Everywhere Initiative 2021 Global Finals.

Learn how that experience has fast-tracked Moov. Hint: This year, the company raised $45 million in its Series B round of funding.

Capping the event — drum roll, please — Droga and Arnold will announce the overall winner of the Visa Everywhere Initiative (VEI) 2023 Global Finals!

Meet the Visa Everywhere Initiative 2023 fintech startups

In a classic “but wait, there’s more” moment, Visa’s five finalists will showcase their tech and talent in the Expo Hall. You’ll also find three additional fintechs exhibiting alongside them.

Throughout 2023, Visa hosted three startup competitions — the North America Special Editions — focused on underrepresented communities across the country. Discover what these three women-led startups — Dorothy, Onward and Remynt — have to offer.

TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 takes place September 19–21. Buy your pass, and join our global community of more than 10,000 startup leaders.