Prosus, Naspers CEO Bob van Dijk abruptly steps down

Bob van Dijk, the chief executive of Dutch e-commerce investor Prosus and its controlling shareholder Naspers, has resigned from the top role including the boards with immediate effect. Ervin Tu, Prosus’ Group Chief Investment Officer, has been elevated as interim chief executive for the companies that hold significant stakes in major software, payments, edtech, and food delivery enterprises and startups worldwide.

The firms didn’t say why Van Dijk, 50, had stepped down, but asserted that the decision was reached after “mutual” agreement. The press release from the firms oddly didn’t include a statement from Van Dijk, who assumed the top role at the firms in 2014.

Someone with knowledge of the companies indicated that the transition had been planned for a while, as Van Dijk had accomplished almost all the objectives he had outlined for himself. He will continue to consult the boards for a year.

“The group’s strategic goals remain unchanged and it is on target to deliver on its commitments, including achieving consolidated ecommerce trading profit during the first half of FY25,” the companies said.

A $32 million 2001 investment in China’s Tencent propelled Naspers to become a leading global investor. Over the past two decades, Naspers has solidified its position as a dominant backer, funneling funds into various firms, including StackOverflow, Delivery Hero, Trip.com, Udemy, PayU, Byju’s, Swiggy, and Meesho.

Van Dijk’s departure follows the exit of several more senior executives, including Larry Illg, a long-time investor who oversaw Prosus’ deals in food and edtech sectors. In July, Prosus slammed Byju’s, the world’s most valuable edtech startup, for lapses in the Bengaluru-headquartered firm’s reporting and governance practices.

“Prosus is operating with momentum. I am honored to assume the role and help shape the future of the Group. I couldn’t be more excited about the team around me and to get started,” said Ervin, a veteran dealmaker who joined Prosus two years ago from SoftBank, in a statement.