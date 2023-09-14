Spotify expands its ‘Promo Cards’ feature to allow songwriters to promote their work

Spotify announced today the launch of “Songwriter Promo Cards,” a promotional tool for songwriters to highlight their songs and get discovered by new listeners and potential collaborators.

Songwriter Promo Cards are customizable social media assets that songwriters can create on promocards.byspotify.com. Songwriters search for their name, select their profile and choose a background color to fit their aesthetic. The promo card is linked to the songwriter’s Spotify page and can be directly shared on social media.

Plus, the creation site doesn’t require a login so anyone can make a card, meaning fans have a new way of sharing and celebrating their favorite songwriters.

In addition to new promo cards, Spotify also said that each Songwriter Page will now feature a new “Written By” playlist so listeners can easily discover all the songs that someone has written.

Spotify first introduced Promo Cards in 2020 as a response to a shift in music marketing; artists promoting their albums on social media to develop their fanbases. The feature is also available for podcasters and authors.

Many people feel that songwriters don’t receive enough public recognition for their work. In 2021, Emily Warren and Justin Tranter, who have written songs for popular artists like Dua Lipa and Selena Gomez, signed an open letter demanding better treatment in the industry. With Spotify’s Promo Cards, songwriters have a new way to advertise themselves and hopefully get the credit they deserve.

“Since the introduction of Songwriter Pages in 2020, we’ve seen Spotify users dive deeper into some of the creators behind their favorite songs,” the music streaming service wrote in an official blog post. “We have continued to evolve how your music is discovered, appreciated and enjoyed around the world.”

The company added that since it began publicly displaying song credits in 2018, labels and distributors credit songwriters on their new releases more frequently. Spotify also said that many labels, publishers, management companies, music supervisors and artists go to Spotify to discover songwriters.

The launch of Songwriter Promo Cards comes on the heels of Spotify rolling out “Showcase,” a tool that enables artists to promote their songs directly in the Home feed.