This startup has 12 co-founders

Having a great founder/market fit is one of the key elements a potential investor will look at to choose whether or not to back a startup. Until AI-powered virtual travel agent app Mindtrip, I’d never met a company that seemed to be covering all of the bases in terms of founder team skills, so of course I had to take a closer look.

For the most part, founding teams are small, tight and have a unified vision as to where they’re going. It’s easy to see how they came together and for founders to look at them and think, “Yep! I can work with these guys!”

Mindtrip is an all-in-one AI-powered travel companion that helps people plan trips, including finding flights and hotels and suggesting excursions, activities and places to eat. It’s a bit like a travel agent that you can take with you when you go away, but it’s always available and remembers what you want to do and where you need to be.

Mindtrip also has 12 co-founders, who all worked together at Ariba back in the late 1990s and early 2000s.