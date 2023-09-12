Apple’s Lisa Jackson will discuss sustainability at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

It’s an ambitious and necessary goal. We’re talking about Apple’s commitment to be 100% carbon neutral by 2030. How do you make a nearly $3 trillion company green? We’re going to hear a lot about that subject when Lisa Jackson, Apple’s vice president of environmental, policy and social initiatives, joins us onstage at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023.

In a Disrupt Stage session called “Making Sustainability a Core Value at Apple,” we’ll talk with the former EPA administrator about how Apple plans to hit that end-of-decade target. We’re keen to learn more about the company’s efforts in recycling and energy efficiency.

You don’t get to be the world’s most valuable company by sitting on your tech laurels, and Jackson has spent the past decade making sustainability the sun to Apple’s orbit. We can’t wait to hear about the company’s innovation in renewable energy and its efforts to create a circular supply chain, as well as how community-driven solutions can disrupt the status quo on climate and environment. And, as always, we want to know what comes next.

Join us September 19 for a fascinating conversation about a tech behemoth’s efforts on sustainability, renewable energy and climate change.

Lisa Jackson: Apple, VP of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives

Lisa Jackson oversees the company’s efforts to minimize its impact on the environment by addressing climate change through renewable energy and energy efficiency, using greener materials and inventing new ways to conserve precious resources.

Jackson also leads Apple’s Racial Equity and Justice Initiative, a long-term commitment to address systemic racism by expanding opportunities for communities of color through education, economic empowerment and criminal justice reform. She’s responsible for Apple’s education policy program, product accessibility work and worldwide government affairs function.

Appointed by President Barack Obama, Jackson was the first African American to serve as administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. There, she focused on greenhouse gas reduction, air protection and water quality, the prevention of exposure to toxic contamination and the expansion of environmental outreach to communities. She also served as chief of staff to then New Jersey governor Jon S. Corzine and as commissioner of New Jersey’s Department of Environmental Protection.

Jackson is the recipient of numerous awards and serves on boards for the Waverley Street Foundation, President’s Board of Advisors on Historically Black Colleges and Universities, Tulane University, Conservation International and the San Francisco Film Society and the American Film Institute.

