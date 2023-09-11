Instacart, Klaviyo and the art of the unicorn haircut

Instacart IPO: We have a first price range for Instacart! And the company is going to take a roughly $30 billion haircut on the valuation it raised at back in 2021. Still worth north of $7 billion by our math, Instacart is set to raise a lot of money at a multibillion price. Hard to get too worried about that. (Even more, the company’s fully diluted valuation range is, if we are doing our sums correctly, $8.6 billion to $9.3 billion.)

Klaviyo IPO: Also taking a price cut is Klaviyo, which also dropped its first IPO price range this morning. It is taking a smaller cut in both absolute and percentage terms, but in aggregate the two companies show just how much room there is for 2021 prices to come down. What we worry about is what less-strong startups will have to endure, as Instacart and Klaviyo are both very healthy.

Coinbase and India: Coinbase is not leaving India, contrary to reports. What it is doing is shuttering some accounts in the country. Crypto and regulation continue their long, and twisty path.

Cheap, shared satellites: What raised $50 million and wants you to share a LEO satellite? This startup!

