India to explore London Stock Exchange for listing local firms

India will explore the possibility of allowing local firms to list on the London Stock Exchange, ministers from both the nations said Monday, in a move that could allow startups in the South Asian nation gain access to foreign capital for growth.

Outside of the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq, the London Stock Exchange is one of the largest and tech stocks-heavy exchanges.

“We are particularly pleased to have made a big step forward with the first confirmation by India that it will explore the London Stock Exchange as an international destination for the direct listing of Indian companies,” said British Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt at a press conference.

India has been evaluating ways for years to help local firms access broader capital and reach higher valuations. The new deliberations come at a time when scores of startups in the country are eyeing public listings.

Financial services firms, consumer companies, energy and material operators dominate the Indian stock exchanges. In an analysis earlier this year, Mirae Asset projected that the Indian stock exchanges’ index will see a disproportional growth in tech stocks in the next two decades.

A look at how S&P 500 Index and Nifty 50 Index have evolved over the decades… and where things could go. Analysis by Mirae Asset. pic.twitter.com/Pgc4mmqNj1 — Manish Singh (@refsrc) April 6, 2023

As Indian startups consider going public, they are likely to favor exchanges where the audience possesses a greater understanding of their business models and is more comfortable with the risk profile associated with tech firms.

India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman confirmed that India is exploring the London Stock Exchange, but didn’t offer any timeline for future updates.

More to follow.