LexisNexis is embracing generative AI to ease legal writing and research

Last June, just months after the release of ChatGPT from OpenAI, a couple of New York City lawyers infamously used the tool to write a very poor brief. The AI cited fake cases, leading to an uproar, an angry judge and two very embarrassed attorneys. It was proof that while bots like ChatGPT can be helpful, you really have to check their work carefully, especially in a legal context.

The case did not escape the folks at LexisNexis, a legal software company that offers tooling to help lawyers find the right case law to make their legal arguments. The company sees the potential of AI in helping reduce much of the mundane legal work that every lawyer undertakes, but it also recognizes these very real issues as it begins its generative AI journey.

Jeff Reihl, chief technology officer at LexisNexis, understands the value of AI. In fact, his company has been building the technology into its platform for some time now. But being able to add ChatGPT-like functionality to its legal toolbox would help lawyers work more efficiently: helping with brief writing and finding citations faster.

“We as an organization have been working with AI technologies for a number of years. I think what is really, really different now since ChatGPT came out in November, is the opportunity to generate text and the conversational aspects that come with this technology,” Reihl told TechCrunch+.