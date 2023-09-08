Discover space tech, trends, policies and possibilities at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

Set your coordinates for the Space Stage on September 19, Day 1 promptly at 0800 hours of TechCrunch Disrupt 2023. You’ll find sessions featuring some of the industry’s leading founders, investors, NASA researchers, Department of Defense officials, military commanders and national security experts.

Launch into the future of space at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

These leaders will delve into the challenges of interstellar travel, commercial and government collaboration, the next space age and more. Take a look at the many topics and speakers awaiting you in San Francisco. Then go ahead and explore the full event agenda.

The Most Exciting Time in Space: How We Got Here and What Comes Next

Speakers:

Steve Isakowitz, President and CEO, The Aerospace Corporation

Brian Weeden, Director, Program Planning, Secure World Foundation

Susan Karlin, Regular Contributor, Fast Company

Peter Wegner, Chief Strategy Officer, BlackSky

Presented by The Aerospace Corporation

The Future of Sending Human Beings Into Space

Speakers:

Laura Crabtree, Co-founder & CEO, Epsilon3

Jared Isaacman, Astronaut & Commander, Inspiration4 & Polaris Program

Dave Korsmeyer, Deputy Center Director (Acting), NASA Ames Research Center

Aaron Stein, Chief Content Officer, War on the Rocks

Commercial Space Power and the Next Space Age

Speakers:

General James Dickinson, Commander, U.S. Space Command

Ryan Evans, CEO, Bedrock Learning

John Plumb, Assistant Secretary Defense, Space Policy, Department of Defense

Mandy Vaughn, CEO and founder, GXO.

Quantum and a New Age of Espionage

Speakers:

Debra L. Emmons, Vice President & Chief Technology Officer, The Aerospace Corporation

Herbert Lin, Senior Research Scholar, Hank Holland Fellow, Stanford University

Laura Thomas, Chief of Staff & Strategic Initiatives, Infleqtion

Andrew Wilson, Quantum Physics Division Chief, National Institute of Standards & Technology

AI and Warfare

Speakers:

Rajeev Chand, Partner & Head of Research, Wing Venture Capital

Craig Martell, U.S. Dept. of Defense Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Officer, U.S. Department of Defense

Tara Murphy Dougherty, CEO, Govini

Torsten Reil, Co-founder & Co-CEO, Helsing

Why Is Venture Capital So Uneasy with the World’s Largest Customer?

Speakers:

Morgan Beller, General Partner, NFX

Ryan Evans, CEO, Bedrock Learning

Dan Gwak, Managing Partner, Point72 Private Investments

Tess Hatch, Partner, Bessemer Venture Partners

Dave Tremper, Deputy Assistant Secretary Defense, Acquisition Integration and Interoperability, Office of the Secretary of Defense.

The Space Domain Awareness Challenge Pitch-off

Don’t miss the five startups that made finals and will compete in the Space Domain Awareness Challenge Pitch-off! Each team will pitch live on the Space Stage to our panel of judges: Tess Hatch (Bessemer Venture Partners) and Ian McCubbin (JPL). Stick around to see which finalist wins a customer roadshow and expert-led concept feedback.

Learn more about the Space Domain Awareness Challenge Pitch-off finalists:

All five startups will be exhibiting in the Space Startup Pavilion in the Expo Hall for all three days of the show, so be sure to go meet them and learn more about their space tech prowess.

Can’t get enough space-related sessions? Head to the second-floor breakout rooms for two more out-of-this-world presentations.

Breakout: The Hardest Problems in Space Presented by The Aerospace Corporation

Speakers:

Tanya Pemberton, VP, National Systems Group, The Aerospace Corporation

Al Tadros, Chief Technology Officer, Redwire

Colonel Wallace Turnbull, Deputy Director, Space Systems Integration Office, Space Systems Command

Peter Wegner, Chief Strategy Officer, BlackSky.

Breakout: So, You Want to Work in Space? Presented by The Aerospace Corporation

Speakers:

Tess Hatch, Vice President, Bessemer Venture Partners

Rachel Morford, Principal Director, The Aerospace Corporation

Aine Nakai, Atlas Deputy Director, Space System Command

Will Pomerantz, Executive Consultant, Aerospace, Space Workforce 2030

