The Lotus Emeya is a super speedy EV sedan designed to take on Porsche

Lotus revealed Thursday evening in New York City the Emeya, an all-electric four-door grand tourer that aims to compete with the likes of Porsche on speed, tech and luxury and help transform the Chinese-owned British automaker into a global performance brand by 2028.

The flagship vehicle launch comes at an auspicious time for the “born British, raised globally” company, which is preparing to make its debut on the Nasdaq public exchange. Lotus, which is owned by China’s Geely, is going public via a merger with special purpose acquisition company with L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp. The merger is expected to close by the end of the year.

A successful public debut would be the accelerant in Lotus’ (and Geely’s) plans to scale production and sell some 150,000 vehicles a year by 2028. That’s a huge feat considering Lotus has produced a fraction of that amount on an annual basis over its 75 years of existence.

The company has already made progress towards that goal. The company said that as of June 30, it had received 17,000 orders for its battery-electric Eletre SUV and mid-engine Emira sports car. The Eletre, the company’s first all-electric vehicle, is produced at a factory in Wuhan, China. Deliveries began in March.

The Emeya, which is expected to go into production in 2024, will also be produced at the Wuhan factory.

Nuts and bolts

The Emeya is fast, according to Lotus. How fast? The company said the dual-motor grand tourer will be able to accelerate from zero to 62 miles (100 kilometers) per hour in under 2.8 seconds. The top speed will be 155 miles per hour. That puts the Lotus Emeya in the same category as Porsche’s all-electric Taycan Turbo S, the Lucid Air and the Tesla Model S Plaid.

The company didn’t give specifics on the vehicle’s battery range. It did say it would be in line with the Eletre, which has an estimated range of 373 miles using the more optimistic European WLTP cycle.

The company said the Emeya’s battery will also be capable of fast charging. When using 350 kW DC fast charger (finding one that hits that level is another matter), the Emeya will be able add 93 miles of range in five minutes and reach an 80% charge within 18 minutes, according to the company.

The company did share some of details about its aerodynamic design, driving features and interior accoutrements, including an electronically controlled air suspension system that includes onboard sensors that “feel the road 1,000 times a second” and automatically adjust the vehicle to ensure the smoothest ride.

Inside the vehicle are all the luxury details one might expect, including an immersive audio system developed with KEF. There’s also a 55-inch projected augmented reality head-up display and a large central infotainment screen. The company touted the sustainable materials in the Emeya as well, including a new thread made from repurposed fiber from the fashion industry.

Lotus didn’t disclose the price of the Emeya or its market availability. The company said more information will be released in the fourth quarter.