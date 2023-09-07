Honda confirms it will use Tesla’s EV charging port from 2025

Honda has confirmed it’ll be the latest automaker to adopt Tesla’s charger standard, otherwise known as the North American Charging Standard (NACS), which the latter automaker made an official open standard in November of last year.

Honda executives had confirmed in August that the automaker would be adopting Tesla’s port, but hadn’t yet provided clear specifics on exactly when. A press release from the Japanese car maker today makes explicit that Honda EV models that go on sale in North America beginning in 2025 will use the NACS standard, beginning with a brand new EV model to be introduced to the market that year.

Further, Honda says models introduced before 2025 will have CCS ports, but will also be made compatible with the NACS system via an adaptor. Honda is already engaged in a joint venture with other automakers including BMW, GM, Kya, Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz and Stellantis to build out a high-voltage charging network across North America, but notes that adoption of NACS will mean its customers can use Tesla Superchargers in the future, too.

This past spring and summer has seen a flurry of other automakers signing on to use NACS in the future, including Ford, GM, Rivian, Volvo, and Mercedes-Benz. Toyota and Volkswagen remain major holdouts, though Volkswagen is said to be in talks to adopt Tesla’s standard.