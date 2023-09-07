Derivative works are generative AI’s poison pill

Meta’s recent Llama 2 launch demonstrated the explosion in interest in open source large language models (LLMs), and the launch was heralded as being the first open source LLM from Big Tech with a commercial license.

In all the excitement, it’s easy to forget the real cloud of uncertainty over legal issues like IP (intellectual property) ownership and copyright in the generative AI space. Generally, people are jumping in under the assumption that regulatory risk is something that the companies creating LLMs need to worry about.

It’s a dangerous assumption without considering generative AI’s poison pill: derivatives.

Understanding the risks posed by generative AI’s poison pill also gives enterprise technology leaders the tools to manage them.

While “derivative works” have specific legal treatment under copyright law, there are few precedents for laws or regulations addressing data derivatives, which are, thanks to open source LLMs, about to get a lot more prevalent.

When a software program generates output data based on input data, which output data is a derivative of the input data? All of it? Some of it? None of it?

An upstream problem, like a poison pill, spreads contagion down the derivative chain, expanding the scope of any claim as we get closer to real legal challenges over IP in LLMs.

Uncertainty about the legal treatment of data derivatives has been the status quo in software.

Why do LLMs change the game? It’s a perfect storm of three forces: