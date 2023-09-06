The League launches ‘GoalMate’ feature to help users find goal-oriented matches

Let’s face it: traditional dating app filters aren’t cutting it. While sharing the same basic interests like yoga or watching movies is nice to have in a relationship, it’s also important to find a partner who is equally motivated and shares similar ambitions. The League, the dating app designed for driven and career-focused people, announced today the launch of its new feature “GoalMate,” allowing users to share their goals on their profile and match with like-minded individuals.

This is the first feature The League has launched since it was acquired by Match Group last year.

The League gives users a selection of up to 10 goals to showcase on their profile. There are over 300 options to choose from, ranging from over-ambitious goals like “Climb Kilimanjaro,” “Write the next great American Novel” and “Fill up a passport” to more achievable goals like “Keep a plant alive,” “Become less terrible at surfing” and “Turn my hobby into a side hustle.”

The feature will eventually allow users to type in their own goals, Amanda Bradford, founder and CEO of The League, told TechCrunch.

The dating app’s algorithm will bump matches with similar ambitions to the top of the like/dislike pile. Additionally, members can join goal-based groups where they can chat with users all over the world who have the same aspiration featured on their profile.

According to a recent survey commissioned by The League, 98% of singles reported that it’s a turn on when someone is passionate about their goals. The company also found that many relationships failed because one person was more ambitious than the other.

“The number one predictor for success in a long-term relationship isn’t if they’re as hot as you, if they’re taller than you or if they’re in your same location,” Bradford told us. “If your mutual goals are aligned and you want to grow and develop as a person in the same way… it’s a much higher chance that the relationship is successful, and they’re not holding you back.”

The League launched in 2015 as a selective dating app for users with high standards. Those who sign up on the app must submit an application and be waitlisted until their profile passes the review process. There are currently over a million people on the waitlist.

New members who select goals during the sign-up process will be prioritized in the waitlist, the company noted.